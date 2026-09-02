Loni man shot after row with his brothers-in-law

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old man was shot and injured allegedly by his two brothers-in-law at their property dealing office in Loni’s Tronica City on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

Officials from the Tronica City police station said the victim had come to the property dealing office of his two brothers-in-law. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police received the information from locals about firing around 11.30am, prompting a team to rush to the spot near Ilaychipur Road in the Tronica City, said officials.

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According to police, the victim, identified as a resident of Delhi’s Bhajanpura, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“An inspection of the scene of the crime was conducted, and the injured person told police that his two brothers-in-law had opened fire at him. This took place after they had a heated exchange of words over phone with him on Monday, and their sister complained to them about domestic harassment by her husband,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Ankur Vihar) Amardeep Maurya.

Officials from the Tronica City police station said the victim had come to the property dealing office of his two brothers-in-law. Following a verbal altercation, a fight took place during which one of the suspect brothers-in-law allegedly fired at the victim.

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{{^usCountry}} “He sustained a gunshot on his thigh and is under treatment… The suspects fled the spot, and teams were formed to trace them,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He sustained a gunshot on his thigh and is under treatment… The suspects fled the spot, and teams were formed to trace them,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said, “A formal complaint has been received regarding the incident and an FIR will be soon registered against the absconding suspects.”

Police officials said the two suspects reside in Delhi’s Soniya Vihar, and operate a building construction material and property dealing office in Tronica City.