Lotus Boulevard assault case: Security agency files complaint with Noida police, alleges inaction

Authorities of the security agency, of which nine employees have been apprehended by the Noida police for allegedly assaulting a resident in a high-rise in Sector 100 on September 8, have filed a police complaint against the homeowner.

The incident was reported from Lotus Boulevard society under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police. Suresh Kumar Singh, a resident of the society, was allegedly assaulted by nearly a dozen security guards following an argument over a maintenance issue. The entire episode was caught on CCTV and mobile phone cameras and the videos were circulated online.

Following this, a case was registered against five named and 15 unnamed persons under sections 147 (rioting), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station. Singh also named the apartment owners’ association office bearers in his complaint.

On September 9, the police arrested eight security guards while one more was arrested the next day. All the suspects are currently in judicial custody after their bail application was denied, police said.

However, the security agency, CISS Bureau, has called for further investigation in the matter as they maintain that it was Singh who first initiated the altercation.

“We waited for over two hours today [Monday] at the local police station with our grievance, which the cops have not taken into consideration,” said Sandeep Kumar, regional manager of the security agency.

He said the agency filed a complaint with the Sector 39 police station asking for a probe against Singh and his cohorts, and to also take into consideration the statements of the guards who were present at the spot.

The society has terminated its contract with the agency and is looking for a replacement while the Noida police have recommended the agency’s licence be revoked.

Police officials said that they will look into the allegations made by the agency. “We have received a complaint and will investigate the claims. Any charges will be combined with the initial FIR and due action will be taken against any offender,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

Meanwhile, the resident has denied any knowledge of a complaint against him. “I am receiving calls from people with vested interests pressurising me to take back the charges. I have not even received my medical reports, let alone any information about the developments in the case. Police need to look into the role of anyone who was involved or was responsible for a minor argument to turn into brutal violence,” he said.