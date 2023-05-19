Suicide video of student surfaces, cops say Greater Noida university did not share it with them

Clips from a 23-minute-long video made by the male student of Shiv Nadar University surfaced on social media on Friday and, in it, he could be heard talking about his failed relationship with the dead woman besides justifying his actions.

The outside area of the dinning hall of the university where the incident took place. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the full video was sent to the email ID of the student council at 1.20pm Thursday, about 10 minutes before he shot himself dead and a few minutes after he shot his classmate dead.

The purported dying declaration of the student, presumably shot from the hostel room, starts with a ”Hello everyone”. Throughout the video, he sought to justify his act and recalled his relationship with the dead woman, over the past two years.

The male student said that the relations between them soured last December and they started having frequent and repeated arguments.

Towards the end of the video, he claimed he was in the “third stage of brain cancer” and had only a few years to live.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man uploaded the video on his Google drive and titled it ‘My Suicide Note’ before sharing it with the student body on Thursday.

After receiving the video, the varsity officials immediately tried to reach the student at the hostel but it was too late.

“Upon receiving the note, the administrative head initiated a hostel wide search to locate the student. All possible resources were mobilised and he was found lying unconscious within ten minutes. Unfortunately, despite the swift response, he could not be saved,” said a varsity official, asking not to be named.

However, police said the university never shared the video with them on Thursday, the day of the incident.

“We got to know about the video after it was leaked on social media. It was never officially communicated to us by the authorities,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators added that it appeared that the video was mailed after the student shot his classmate outside the dining hall.

“According to the CCTV footage, the woman victim was shot around 1.10pm after which the male student went back to the hostel. It seems that he had already recorded the 23-minute long video and mailed it upon reaching the hostel room following which he shot himself,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station officer, Dadri police station.

On Friday, the university organised a condolence meet on the campus. It has cancelled the convocation ceremony that was to take place on May 26.

Both the deceased took special permission from the college to stay on campus during the summer break. Their undergraduate course was of four years and one more year was remaining, fellow students said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they have got no leads on how the student procured the gun or how he managed to sneak it on to the varsity campus.