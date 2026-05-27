Man, 25, drowns in a private pool in Dasna

A 25-year-old man allegedly drowned in a private swimming pool in Ghaziabad’s Dasna on Tuesday afternoon, said officials, adding that the circumstances and cause of death have yet to be ascertained.

The victim was a resident of Chapraula in Badalpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, and had gone to the pool along with his three or four friends. The pool charges per hours, officials said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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The victim was a resident of Chapraula in Badalpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, and had gone to the pool along with his three or four friends. The pool charges per hours, officials said.

“We estimate that the pool’s depth was about 5.5 feet. The deceased drowned around 1pm on Tuesday. The reasons behind the incident and the cause of death are still unknown. We have sent the body for autopsy, and other legal formalities are being taken up,” Manvendra Singh, SHO of Wave City police station, told HT.

Police said they have identified the swimming pool owner, who also operates two more private pools in the area.

“We have three swimming pools in the area that belong to my family members. These have been built on our own land. I do not know how the incident of drowning happened. I was out of station. We have CCTVs installed, and the reasons behind the incident will be known. The pools have registrations/licenses for operations,” the swimming pool owner told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} DCP Dhawal Jaiswal told HT: “The autopsy is being conducted, and a formal complaint is awaited from the family of the deceased. We are inquiring into the incident and also taking help of CCTV footage at the premises.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCP Dhawal Jaiswal told HT: “The autopsy is being conducted, and a formal complaint is awaited from the family of the deceased. We are inquiring into the incident and also taking help of CCTV footage at the premises.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mahesh Srivastava, executive officer of the Dasna Nagar Panchayat, told HT that he will inquire into the incident. “We will check the process and the requirements to operate the swimming pool and will get more details from police,” he added.