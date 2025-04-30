Man, 50, held for sexually harassing Noida woman

Noida: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman in Sector 6, Noida on April 23, police said. The woman had come in contact with suspect on March 28 through an acquaintance and the suspect contacted her to source goods for an international client. (Representational image)

The suspect has been identified as Amin Kolu, 50, originally from Kashmir and runs a business in Noida, it added.

In her police complaint at Phase 1 police station, the woman, a daughter of late army personnel residing in Noida, said that she came in contact with suspect Kolu on March 28 through an acquaintance. He (the suspect) contacted her to source goods for an international client.

“Due to business work, the suspect approached my residence on April 23 and took me to his factory in Sector 6, on the pretext of sampling. But no work actually happened. Since I was not comfortable and it was getting late, with the unavailability of cabs, I asked that I be picked up by a family friend. My family friend called at 8.08 pm that he had arrived and that I should come downstairs,” read the FIR.

Police said when the woman was about to leave, Kolu allegedly sexually harassed her while also insisting her to settle with him in Kashmir.

Subsequently, the woman somehow managed to escape from Kolu’s clutches and approached police to file a complaint against him, officers said.

“On the basis of allegations, we have registered a case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 76 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Phase 1 police station on Monday and the suspect was arrested,” said station house officer (Phase 1) Amit Kumar Maan, adding that further investigation is underway.