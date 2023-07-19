Speeding car mowing down man sitting in middle of Ghaziabad road caught on camera

A 40-year-old man has been apprehended after a speeding car that he was at the wheel of was caught on camera purportedly mowing down an unidentified person sitting in the middle of a road and dragging him for a few metres in Ghaziabad late on Tuesday night.

Police said they will register a case suo motu. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy police commissioner Nipun Agarwal identified the car driver as Saurabh Sharma and added he was being questioned. “We are questioning him and have seized the car. The deceased man is yet to be identified and the police are registering a case suo motu,” he said.

Police said someone in another vehicle driving on the wrong side was making a video around 1.30am on Tuesday when the car ran over the unidentified person suspected to be intoxicated on Hapur Road, where Ghaziabad’s district court and offices of the police commissioner, and the district magistrate are located.

The video showed Sharma’s car with a flag of a political party and a sticker reading “vidhayak pratinidhi (representative of an assembly member)” on the rear side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant police commissioner Abhishek Srivastava said the unidentified person was dragged for several metres. “The men [in the other vehicle] making the video got out and shouted at the driver to stop the car as the unidentified man was crushed underneath. The unidentified person later succumbed to his injuries.”

He added Sharma will be booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). “The man sitting in the middle of the road seemed to be under the influence of alcohol or some similar substance. It is being verified,” he said. “[Sharma]...said he could not spot the man sitting in the middle of the road.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON