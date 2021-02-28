Man arrested for carrying 300kg of meat in SUV that met accident in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Police on Saturday evening arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly carrying 300 kilogrammes of meat in an SUV which had met an accident on the Noida Expressway on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Israr, a resident of Bulandshahr, police said.

Vinod Pawar, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said that the suspect, along with three accomplices, were going from Kasganj to Delhi with around 300kg meat in a Toyota Innova.

“When the car reached near Sector 160 on the Noida Expressway, the vehicle’s front tyre got burst. The driver lost balance of the vehicle and hit the divider and came to the service lane on the left side,” Pawar said.

The suspect, Israr, along with other accomplices, abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, police said.

Local people from Gulawli village spotted the damaged car and found a large quantity of meat inside the vehicle. Soon a crowd surged at the spot and they demanded action against the suspects. Ved Nagar, president of Gau Raksha Dal, also reached the spot and filed a police complaint. He claimed that the incident had hurt people’s sentiments.

Soon, a team from Knowledge Park police station reached the spot and seized the vehicle and sent the meat sample for forensic examination.

“We also found a mobile phone in the vehicle. We investigated the matter and found that the vehicle’s owner was a resident of Delhi. On Saturday evening, the suspect, Israr, was moving on a motorcycle near Jhatta underpass. The police team received information and arrested him,” Pawar said.

He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 5 and 8 of Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Police have launched a search for three absconding suspects.