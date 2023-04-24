Ghaziabad: A 24-year-old man was arrested by Ghaziabad Police on Sunday for allegedly stealing valuables from houses in Rajendra Nagar Industrial area of Sahibabad. Man arrested for house burglaries in Ghaziabad

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Shafiq, a resident of Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

Bhaskar Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad, said that on April 10, the suspect had committed two house burglaries in Shyam Park area in Sahibabad. “In the first burglary, he stole a laptop, a gold chain and ₹4,000 cash from a locked house whose owners were away at the time. While in the second robbery on the same day, he fled with valuables over ₹10 lakhs from a businessman’s house after breaking into the house,” he said.

In the second burglary, the house owner had gone to pick up her son from school, he added.

“When the suspect was inside the house, the woman came back and stopped outside after she saw the house gate was unlocked. While coming out, the suspect pushed the woman and fled from the spot. His associates were ready outside the building in a car, and they fled,” he said.

“During interrogation, Shafiq told the police about his associates’ names, identified as Captain, Rahul alias Kinni, Ikrar and Babu, all residents of Delhi. These are absconding and police teams have been formed to nab them. Captain used to make the plan for burglaries after doing recee with other gang members of targeted homes. Ikrar worked as the car driver who used to be ready with a running plan,” ACP said.

Police recovered gold ornaments worth ₹3 lakhs and cash ₹13,000 from the suspect’s possession.

“The suspect was booked by Sahibabad police station under the section of 380 (theft) and 457 (Lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of IPC. The accused was sent to judicial custody after producing him in the court on Sunday,” ACP said.