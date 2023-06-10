52-year-old dies of heart attack while playing badminton in Noida

A 52-year-old man died on Saturday after he collapsed while playing badminton at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Sector 11, Noida, police said. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the man suffered a heart attack and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Sector 11, Noida, police said.

“At around 7.30 am, Sharma was playing badminton with fellow players when he suddenly collapsed. An emergency medical team of Noida Stadium reached the spot and tried to resuscitate him while an ambulance from a private hospital was also called. He was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station.

“The family members of the deceased have taken the body home and have not shared any information about the incident with the police,” added the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official from the stadium, requesting anonymity, said, “He has been coming to the stadium for the last five years to play badminton with his friends.”

A video of the incident was shared on social media where a medical team can be seen trying to resuscitate the deceased at the indoor stadium.