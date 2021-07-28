Man fleeing after car break-in nabbed following police chase

A 27-year-old man allegedly involved in several cases of car break-ins was arrested on Monday night following an encounter with the police in Noida Sector 25A. Police said he was fleeing with an accomplice on a scooter after stealing valuables from a car in Delhi.

According to police, the two men were asked to stop for checking near Spice mall.

“We had information that two suspects, who had stolen valuables from a car in Delhi’s Kondli area, will be passing through our (jurisdictional) area. The number plate of their scooter was found covered and that prompted the police team to signal them to stop. However, they tried to flee and opened fire at the team. One suspect was injured in the retaliatory firing and arrested, while the other managed to escape. Efforts are on to nab him,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer, Sector 24 police station.

The injured man was identified as Delhi resident Amit was he taken to the district hospital for treatment, police said, adding that two stolen laptops and a countrymade pistol were recovered from him.

The police said he is part of a gang involved in thefts from vehicles over the past two or three years. At least 15 cases have been identified against the suspect in Delhi-NCR, they said.

“In the past few weeks, there have been several complaints about car break-ins and theft of laptops and other valuables from vehicles. Our teams are working on these cases. A search is on for other accomplices of the suspect. We will nab more people soon,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.