Man found dead inside parked SUV in Greater Noida

A 36-year-old man was found inside his parked SUV in Greater Noida’s Delta 3 sector late Sunday night, with the body carrying a gunshot wound, said police, adding that they are investigating both suicide and murder angles in the case.

The deceased, originally from Delhi, was identified as a property dealer, who resided in an upscale society in Site B of Surajpur, Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

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The deceased, originally from Delhi, was identified as a property dealer, who resided in an upscale society in Site B of Surajpur, Greater Noida. He is survived by his wife, a one-year-old daughter and parents, police officials said.

Talking to HT, a relative of the deceased said that around 8.30 pm, Sundy, the man left his home to buy a burger from a nearby shop. After an hour, he had a six-second telephone conversation with his wife, informing her that he was returning shortly.

According to police, around 10.30pm, a police patrol team spotted a SUV (Mahindra Scorpio N) parked on the service lane of Delta 3, with its tail lights and headlights switched on.

“Despite instructions to remove the vehicle when no response was received, the team approached the vehicle. It found a man soaked in blood with a gunshot wound, lying on the driver’s seat,” Shailendra Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} On inspection, a firearm was found lying on the passenger seat. “It was an illegal country made weapon. The man had suffered a bullet injury in the middle of his chest,” said an investigator, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On inspection, a firearm was found lying on the passenger seat. “It was an illegal country made weapon. The man had suffered a bullet injury in the middle of his chest,” said an investigator, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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“The driver’s side window was half rolled down while the car was unlocked,” the officer added

Police said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, his family members were informed. They later told police personnel that he had left home hours before the incident. His house is barely 1.5km from the spot.

Officials said they are scanning CCTV cameras to check where exactly he went after leaving his home and also find out if any suspected vehicle followed him. However, there was no CCTV camera on the place of incident. “We are investigating the case from all angles to identify whether it was suicide or murder. It is too early to come to the conclusion, as family also alleges foul play,” said DCP Singh.

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Another officer, requesting anonymity said, “It has been found that the man had been upset for the past sometime over some property dispute with an acquaintance.”

Police have registered a murder case following a complaint filed by his father at the Surajpur police station, alleging that his son was “shot dead by someone.”

The relative cited above said, “There was no chance that he could end his life. His family never observed anything unusual in his behaviour. Even his wife, who had the last conversation with him, did not observe any change. The firearm recovered from the spot was also never owned by him.”

After autopsy on Monday, the family conducted his last rites in the afternoon.