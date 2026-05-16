Man found dead on the stairwell in Noida district hospital

A 32-year-old man was found dead on the second-floor staircase of the district hospital in Sector 39 late Thursday, police said, adding that it, prima facie, appeared to be a case of suicide.

Police said the man had come to consult a doctor, and a visiting slip worth ₹ 1 was recovered from him in which he was identified him as Neeraj Kumar, 32. (Representational image)

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They added that the body was sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death and determine whether it was heatwave-related or due to some other reason.

“Around 11.30pm on Thursday, a security guard at the hospital spotted an unconscious man on the second-floor staircase. He alerted doctors, who rushed to the spot and found the man dead,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Noida Police said the district hospital reported the incident on Thursday night. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, and no superficial injury marks were found. However, the body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,” police said in a statement.

According to investigators, the man had come to consult a doctor, and a visiting slip worth ₹1 was recovered from him. “The slip identified him as Neeraj Kumar, 32. Efforts are underway to trace his address,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration had directed authorities to issue heatwave safety advisories at construction sites, avoid peak afternoon working hours and ensure access to shade, rest breaks and hydration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration had directed authorities to issue heatwave safety advisories at construction sites, avoid peak afternoon working hours and ensure access to shade, rest breaks and hydration. {{/usCountry}}

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