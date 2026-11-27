Ghaziabad A 19-year-old man in Ghaziabad, whom Uttar Pradesh Police “rescued” after he posted a video claiming to have slit his wrist over a breakup, has denied on Thursday that he ever harmed himself, asserting that the video was AI-generated.

According to UP Police, the alleged incident occurred on the night of November 24 in Nandgram. (HT Archive) more less

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According to UP Police, the alleged incident occurred on the night of November 24 in Nandgram. Police said they were alerted about the video by Meta via email at 8:12pm.

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“The headquarters traced the location and informed Ghaziabad police. A team was dispatched from Nandgram police station. They reached the victim’s house, informed his family, and counselled the man,” Ghaziabad police said, citing a UP Police statement.

However, the 19-year-old told HT, “The police arrived at my house, counselled me, and told me not to make such mistakes again. There was no injury as such. I generated the video using AI after my breakup on November 24.”