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Man killed, wife injured after SUV hits scooter in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man died while his wife sustained injuries after a Mahindra Thar SUV allegedly hit their scooter and crashed into an electric pole near Eteda roundabout in Greater Noida on Monday evening, police said, adding that a case was registered on Tuesday

Published on: Sep 23, 2026, 08:08:00 IST
By Arun Singh
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Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man died while his wife sustained injuries after a Mahindra Thar SUV allegedly hit their scooter and crashed into an electric pole near Eteda roundabout in Greater Noida on Monday evening, police said, adding that a case was registered on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on around 5.30pm, when Kumar was returning home after picking up his wife from school just when an SUV allegedly hit their scooter. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
According to police, the incident took place on around 5.30pm, when Kumar was returning home after picking up his wife from school just when an SUV allegedly hit their scooter. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Chipiyana in Greater Noida, and his wife as Nisha Shrivastava, 37, a preschool teacher in the Eteda area.

According to police, the incident took place on around 5.30pm, when Kumar was returning home after picking up his wife from school just when an SUV allegedly hit their scooter.

Officials said the impact was so intense that Kumar was flung several metres from the spot and landed inside a roadside drain. His wife suffered multiple injuries and their scooter was also completely damaged. “Investigation found that the SUV driver did not check on the victims and managed to escape from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind,” said Ranjeet Singh, the SHO of Bisrakh police station.

Officials said it is yet to be ascertained whether it was a head one collision or if the SUV rear-ended the scooter.

Police said following information from locals on emergency helpline, a team rushed to the spot and took the injured couple to a nearby hospital. But doctors declared Kumar dead, while his wife’s condition was stated to be stable.

Based on a complaint by Kumar’s brother, Amit Kumar, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station under the BNS secotions 281 (rash driving), 125(b) (act endangering life) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence).

“The SUV was being driven at high speed when it hit my brother and sister-in-law. It stopped after hitting a pole, which was also confirmed by an eyewitness when I reached the spot after receiving information,” reads he FIR, filed by Kumar’s brother and seen by HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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