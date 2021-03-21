Home / Cities / Noida News / Man masturbates at woman in Ghaziabad hospital, arrested
Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly masturbating at a 40-year-old woman while she was standing in a queue for medicines at the MMG district hospital
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly masturbating at a 40-year-old woman while she was standing in a queue for medicines at the MMG district hospital. The man was caught at the spot by the public, police said.

In her police complaint, the woman said that the man was standing behind her when he allegedly gave way to the “indecent” act. She stated that some others in the queue noticed the incident and informed her.

The suspect, Arshad (single name), is a resident of nearby Kaila Bhatta locality, police said.

“It was an unfortunate incident. The public nabbed the suspect and brought him to the Ghantaghar Kotwali police station. The woman also gave in writing about the incident, and we registered an FIR. We will beef up checks at the hospital, and will also ask the authorities at the hospital to take measures to check such incidents,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

Authorities at the MMG hospital said that they will deploy more guards to ensure that no such incident takes place. “We have come to know about the incident. At present, we have three guards which are deputed at different locations. We will deploy at least one to keep an eye at the queues. However, the queue for women and men are separate at the hospital,” said Dr Anurag Bhargawa, chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

A case was registered under IPC Section 354 (molestation) against the suspect, police said.

