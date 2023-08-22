Man gets 10 years’ jail for raping 15-year-old girl in Gautam Budh Nagar in 2014

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court in Gautam Budh Nagar sentenced a 40-year-old man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹35,000 on Saturday for raping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in Dadri in 2014.

(Representational Image)

According to police officers aware of the matter, the girl’s mother filed a complaint at the Dadri police station on August 30, 2014, alleging that her old daughter was raped by their neighbour.

“Her mother, a widow, said in her complaint that in August 2014, when her son had gone to school and her daughter was alone at home, the convict Amir Khan, their neighbour, barged inside and raped her daughter, a class 5 dropout, at gunpoint (country-made pistol). After the incident, Amir threatened that if she revealed the incident to anyone, he would not leave her and her family alive,” said the order.

“Afraid, the girl remained silent for two days, but when her mother observed a change in her behaviour, the girl underwent counselling and revealed the incident,” said special public prosecutor advocate JP Bhati, adding, “The girl’s mother said that the convict had been molesting her for the past several days, and she complained about the incident to Amir’s family members as well.”

A first information report under sections 376 (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 452 (house-trespass), and section 4 of the Pocso Act was registered at the Dadri police station against the convict, Amir Khan, a cook and resident of Dadri.

On September 22, 2014, the investigating officer in the case submitted the charge sheet following which the trial began on October 1, 2014.

After a nine-year trial, the court pronounced the judgement and sentenced the convict on Saturday.

Vikas Nagar, additional session judge/special judge Pocso, ordered, “Convict Amir Khan is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of ₹35,000 for the offence under Section 4 of the Pocso Act 2012 and in default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo an additional simple imprisonment of six months.”

