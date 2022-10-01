Man succumbs to heart attack after civic body serves him eviction notice in Ghaziabad

A 55-year-old man from Ambedkar Nagar in Ghaziabad suffered a heart attack and died during treatment early Friday morning, allegedly a few days after officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation pasted a notice on his house, stating that the structure was dilapidated and the occupants should immediately vacate the premises.

His family said he was upset by the notice and suffered health complications soon after.

The deceased man was identified as Lokesh Kumar Singh,a fruit vendor by trade. His family said he suffered a heart attack late Thursday night and they rushed him to GB Pant Hospital in Delhi where he died early Friday morning.

“Some of our neighbours complained to the corporation that our house was dilapidated and posed a risk to neighbouring buildings and people. The corporation on Sunday pasted the notice at our house and asked us to vacate the premises immediately. We are a poor family and my father was the only bread winner. He was very upset since the notice was put up. We gave him medicines daily but on Thursday night, he took a turn for the worse,” said Kajal Singh, daughter of the deceased.

She said her father had sustained two heart attacks in the past and the latest one proved fatal.

“We are five sisters with two (minor) brothers, who are still studying. We told the corporation officials that we have no means to shift to a rented house or buy a new one. We also applied for a house under the PM Awas Yojna last year but there is no information on that as yet. My father was brooding over this since Sunday and finally he left us,” she said.

Dozens of neighbours flocked the house on Friday on hearing the news of Singh’s demise. Some of them tore down the notice in anger.

“There is no one to look after the family. Singh was upset about the notice and spoke of it to us. The family is poor and have no alternative means of livelihood. We will seek our councillor’s help to provide some aid to the family,” said Harvinder Singh, a neighbour.

A copy of the corporation’s notice, dated September 25, is with HT. It says the house is dilapidated and could fall in the rain. It asked the occupants to immediately vacate the house, else the family will be held responsible for any untoward incident.

Councillor Amit Panth from ward 25 said he will raise the issue before the corporation officials so that they may work out some to help the family. “Singh was in shock after the notice was pasted. The family is poor and I will raise the issue with the corporation officials,” he said.

When contacted, corporation’s chief engineer NK Chaudhary said the notices were served to several houses/buildings that have become unsafe for occupants and others in the vicinity.

“It is not the case that the notice was served at the house of the deceased alone; such notices were served to several other houses as well. We serve these so that there is no risk of life or property. While the incident is unfortunate, we have to keep in mind the larger public interest as well,” he said.

