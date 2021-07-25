Man working at IGI airport held with 518 grams marijuana in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old man was arrested with 518 grams of marijuana from the Kulesra area of Greater Noida on Sunday. The man worked as an operator in the goods scanning section at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, police said.

The suspect was identified as Ashish Tomar, a resident of Meerut.

Bhuvnesh Kumar Sharma, SHO of Ecotech 3 police station, said a police team was conducting a routine checking in Kulesra when they stopped a Maruti Baleno. “The police checked the vehicle and found 518 grams marijuana inside the car,” he said.

Tomar was presently living in Chitaranjan Park in Delhi. During interrogation, he revealed that he had got the contraband from a person in Himachal Pradesh. “He used to source the drugs from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh and then sold them to people in Delhi-NCR. We are investigating his crime records,” the SHO said.

A case was registered against him under Section 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.