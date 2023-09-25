Meerut resident nabbed with country-made pistol at Metro station in Noida

A 22-year-old Meerut resident was caught with a countrymade pistol during routine checking on the blue line at Noida’s Sector 52 Metro station on Sunday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

Because the Sector 52 Metro station is under the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 police station in Noida, the police were alerted, and the suspect was arrested.

The complaint in this case was registered by Neeraj Kushwaha, a sub-inspector at CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), who was deployed at the Sector 52 Metro station.

“At 8.23 pm, while performing routine checks in the X-ray baggage scanner, Kushwaha spotted a gun in a carry bag,” said sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar Tripathi, the investigating officer. He added, “The suspect was apprehended by CISF personnel, and his bag was checked.”

Because the Sector 52 Metro station is under the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 police station in Noida, the police were alerted, and the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect has been identified as Munnawar, who goes by his first name and is a resident of Zakir Colony in Meerut. He had armed with a .315 countrymade pistol,” said SI Tripathi.

“In his statement to the police, Munnawar revealed that he had a dispute with his neighbour in his home town, and he carried the pistol for his safety,” said Sandeep Chaudhary, station house officer of the Sector 49 police station, adding, “No cartridges were recovered from his possession. The suspect was booked on charges of the Arms Act on Monday morning, and further investigations are underway.”