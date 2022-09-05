Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Mock drills at 43 buildings in GB Nagar to review fire safety preps after Lucknow fire incident

Mock drills at 43 buildings in GB Nagar to review fire safety preps after Lucknow fire incident

noida news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:49 PM IST

The district fire department on Monday also issued notices to eight buildings over their “malfunctioning fire safety measures”, said officials

The Gautam Budh Nagar fire department conducted mock drills (in photo) and issued notices to eight buildings for not having fire safety measures in place, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)
ByAshni Dhaor

At least four people were killed in a fire incident at Levana Suites hotel in Lucknow on Monday, after which the Gautam Budh Nagar police and the district fire department conducted mock drills at 43 buildings in Noida to check their fire safety preparedness, said officials.

As police are conducting an investigation in the fire incident, the district fire department issued notices to eight buildings over their “malfunctioning fire safety measures”, said officials.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer for Gautam Budh Nagar, formed seven teams — led by fire safety officers, who carried out reviews at schools, hospitals, and hotels in the district.

“Twelve hotels, 15 hospitals, and 16 schools in Gautam Budh Nagar were checked thoroughly during the mock drills on Monday,” said Singh.

Two staffers of the Lucknow hotel, meanwhile, has been detained for questioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP