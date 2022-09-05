Mock drills at 43 buildings in GB Nagar to review fire safety preps after Lucknow fire incident

At least four people were killed in a fire incident at Levana Suites hotel in Lucknow on Monday, after which the Gautam Budh Nagar police and the district fire department conducted mock drills at 43 buildings in Noida to check their fire safety preparedness, said officials.

As police are conducting an investigation in the fire incident, the district fire department issued notices to eight buildings over their “malfunctioning fire safety measures”, said officials.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer for Gautam Budh Nagar, formed seven teams — led by fire safety officers, who carried out reviews at schools, hospitals, and hotels in the district.

“Twelve hotels, 15 hospitals, and 16 schools in Gautam Budh Nagar were checked thoroughly during the mock drills on Monday,” said Singh.

Two staffers of the Lucknow hotel, meanwhile, has been detained for questioning.

