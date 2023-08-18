Mother-son duo on bike, died in a road accident on DME

A mother and son died in a road accident on Friday after their two-wheeler rammed into a container truck from behind on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), police said, adding that woman who was riding a pillion was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The incident took place around 5.30 am on Friday and both died on the spot.

Police have identified the deceased as Mukesh Singh, 47, and her son Vikas Malik, 23, residents of Nayi Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP (Traffic), the pair was travelling on their speeding bike from Meerut to Ghaziabad. “Our traffic inspector’s on-site inspection revealed that they were engrossed in observing the airplane restaurant on the left side of the road. Consequently, their bike collided with the rear of a truck moving ahead in the same lane,” he said.

ADCP Kushwaha also added that bikes are prohibited on the expressway. He said, “Bikes and three-wheelers are not permitted on the DME, and any such vehicles entering the expressway are halted and fined by the traffic police. The bike-riding duo entered the expressway within Meerut district’s jurisdiction.”

Naresh Kumar, ACP (Masuri), said that no complaints have been received about the incident yet. “Appropriate legal measures will be taken upon receiving a complaint,” he added.

In another incident during the night of August 16, a 30-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a car while attempting to cross the expressway near Lal Kuan.

“The injured pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed during treatment,” ADCP Kushwaha said adding that pedestrian crossings are prohibited on as it’s a high-speed expressway.

