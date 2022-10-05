Navratri festivities, Durga Puja draw to end in Noida, Greater Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday was immersed in the festive spirit as the Navratri festivities concluded with “Ravan Dahan (setting afire effigies of Ravana and his kin)” to mark Dussehra, or the tenth day when good triumphed over evil, while Durga Puja ended with grand Bijoya Dashami celebrations and the immersion of Goddess Durga idols.

Residents are celebrating both festivals after a break of two years on account of Covid-related restrictions.

The morning began with traditional processions replete with pomp and show from Durga Puja pandals in the city to immerse Goddess Durga idols in artificial ponds or pits created by the authorities.

“The Noida authority created six pits in sectors 25, 62, 116-117,120,105 and 135 to facilitate idol immersion,” a statement from the authority said.

Organisers said the city police ensured good crowd control and all festivities and rituals were carried out without a hitch. “Being the first grand scale Durga Puja immersion in two years, the number of people who took part in the procession was huge. Approximately, one hundred thousand people turned up at the artificial pond in Sector 25 to immerse the idol. The police managed the crowd and the procession and immersion went smoothly,” said Anupam Banerjee, from Noida Kalibari Durga Puja in Sector 26.

According to a popular belief, goddess Durga visits her paternal home at this time of the year and after staying there for nine days, she returns to her husband lord Shiva. The immersion ceremony represents her journey back home.

At the Sector 25 Jalvayu Vihar Sanskritik Kalyan Samiti Durga Puja, the day began with the colourful ‘Sindoor Khela’ ritual.

“All women were dressed in traditional white sari with red border at the pandal and offered vermillion and sweets to Goddess Durga with a silent wish for her safe journey. The idol is then placed in a truck to the sounds of ‘dhak (drumming)’ and ‘ulluu (a glottal sound made by the women present). As is the custom, the truck traverses through the societies of sectors 25 and 21 before proceeding towards the artificial pond in Sector 25 for immersion,” said Jaya De, one of the organisers.

In Noida’s Lotus Panache society in Sector 110, members of Anandoroopa Cultural Trust (ACT), who made the pandal on a playhouse theme, donated the toys to underprivileged children. “We collected over 700 toys and board games and gave them away to the underprivileged children and we are in talks with NGOs to give away the remaining toys as well,” said Shantanu, a member of the organising committee.

Meanwhile, Wednesday evening saw huge effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhakarna being burnt down to symbolise the victory of good over evil. Streets filled with people who gathered to watch the effigies burn at the Ramlila ground in Noida Stadium and in Sector 62.

“Almost 400 police personnel were deployed in areas around the Ramlila grounds in Noida, including companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary, anti-riot teams and fire services personnel,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

As per a Noida traffic police advisory, vehicular movement was stopped on roads leading to the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A.

As part of the grand celebrations for Dussehra, a 70 foot tall effigy of Ravana was erected at both Ramlila grounds in Sector 62 and Sector 21, at the Noida Stadium.

“After a gap of two years, we are celebrating the festival at full scale which is why the crowds continued to swell at the Ramlila grounds. Over 100,000 people visited the Noida Stadium Ramlila grounds to watch the Ravan Dahan,” said TN Chaurasia, president of Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee.

The Shri Ramlila Committee in Greater Noida set up a 75 foot tall effigy of Ravana, a 65 foot tall Meghnath and 55 foot tall Kumbhakarna at the Ramlila ground in Site 4. A good number of people turned up there as well, the organisers said.

