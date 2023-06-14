RRTS: Commuters will have multiple ticketing, payment options

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, will provide multiple payment options to passengers for purchasing tickets on RapidX trains, which will soon start operations on the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad.

Ticket vending machines at the RapidX station in Ghaziabad. (HT Photo)

The officials said commuters will have the option to pay through UPI and mobile wallets on the ticket vending machines (TVM) installed at RapidX stations, making these the first UPI-enabled TVMs on any mass transit corridor.

The 17km priority section in Ghaziabad is likely to commence operations in the coming weeks after safety clearances. It is part of 82km RRTS line, which proposes to link three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

NCRTC officials said the fare chart will also be released in due course.

“For purchase of tickets, passengers can use ticket service counters at stations or the app on their phones or the ticket vending machines. The payments can be made in cash or through debit/credit cards or through UPI. The passengers will get tickets in the form of paper QR or digital QR codes and there will be no provision of tokens. The ticket vending machines will be made available at entry/exits of all stations,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The officials said that the TVM will display four payment options -- UPI, cash, credit/debit cards and national common mobility card (NCMC) wallet. Passengers can use any one of those options, and select the destination station and number of tickets.

“Once the option to pay with UPI is selected, a QR code will be generated on the terminal of the TVM. Commuters can scan the code to make a digital payment. The paper QR ticket will then dispense from the TVM. The other three options in the TVM can also be used for payment. With a user-friendly interface, the purchase cycle will not only become time efficient but also hassle-free,” said NCRTC in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The other option is to pay through the ‘RAPIDX Connect’ app. A QR code will be generated on the app, which will act as an e-ticket. Commuters will be able to pay through UPI, debit/credit cards and net banking.

The QR code on the phone will have to be scanned at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates during entry/exit. Officials said the ‘RAPIDX Connect’ app will soon be available on Google Play Store and Apple iStore.

The option of NCMC has been introduced with the purpose of using only one card for travel on many different modes of transport across the country. Commuters can enter the station by scanning the card at the AFC gate and can exit the same way after the completing the journey.

The NCRTC has also made available facility of ticket office machines and ticket counters at all RapidX stations and passengers will be able to buy QR code-based paper tickets for their journey from these counters.

Each of the RapidX trains has one premium coach and such passengers will have facility to double tap AFC system for premium travel.

“If commuters want to travel in the premium class, they will have to use the double-tap AFC system. That is, after entering the paid area from the concourse, they will have to tap the AFC gate again at the platform level to reach the premium class boarding area. From there, they will board the premium coach of the train and on reaching the destination they will disembark in the premium area and exit by tapping on the AFC card in the similar fashion,” the NCRTC chief PRO said.

Sources said passengers may get the facility of travel passes in the future and will be available at the customer service centres at RapidX stations.

They added that different types of passes, to cater to different types of passengers, will be made available. They passes may include trip passes for travel between two designated stations, period passes for multiple travel in a period of time, tourist passes for unlimited travel on any RapidX corridor for a specified period, and weekend passes for unlimited travel on weekends.

Once operational, the 82km long RRTS corridor is expected to cater to 800,000 daily passengers.

