New Noida: Authority to buy land directly from farmers

The Noida authority, in its master plan for the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment region (DNGIR), also known as “New Noida,” will directly buy land from farmers to develop the town, which will be built in five phases near Bulandshahr’s Sikandrabad and is projected to have a population of at least 600,000 by 2041, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

“The New Noida will be built in five phases starting in 2024 and will be completed by 2041, according to the master plan. We will buy land directly from farmers, first from landowners with land along main roads, and then from land parcels located along smaller roads in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr,” said an official of the Noida authority with knowledge of the plan, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to discuss it.

“We will finalise the master plan 2041 for DNGIR by the end of October and send it to the Uttar Pradesh government for final approval,” said the Noida authority’s general manager, Leenu Sehgal.

Officials said that the general public can write their objections to the main administrative building in Sector 6 or via mail to ceo@noidaauthorityonline.com. The general public can view a copy of the DNGIR master plan 2041 at the Sector 6 office reception from 9.30am to 6pm until October 15, and they can also provide feedback during the same hours.

According to officials, New Noida will have world-class connectivity with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, GT Road, Delhi-Kolkata railway line, and Jewar airport, which will become operational by the end of 2024.

“The first phase of New Noida will begin by the end of 2024 with the direct purchase of 1,432.71 hectares of land from landowners, and this phase will be completed by 2028,” said the official cited anonymously above.

“The second phase will begin in 2028 end and be completed in 2034 with 3,136.69 hectares of land development. The third phase will begin in 2033 and be completed in 2039, with 5,908 hectares of land developed. The fourth phase is scheduled to begin in 2037 and end in 2043. The fifth phase will be completed by the end of 2047,” the official added.

DNGIR will have industries on 40% of the land, while 13% will be residential, 18% recreational green, and the remaining land will be earmarked for institutional and mixed-land use, according to the master plan.

Manufacturing and service-based industries such as IT or ITeS, electronics and electrical industries (semi-conductor chip making, etc), food and agro-based industries, printing and publishing, automobile and ancillary, cement, and textiles will comprise the industrial sectors. Near the planning area, agricultural land parcels are available for agriculture and related activities.

The Noida authority plans to purchase approximately 21,000 hectares of agricultural land from 60 villages in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district and 20 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Of the total workforce, 65% would be employed in industrial sectors, while the remaining 35% would be employed in non-industrial sectors such as the service sector. The authority intends to develop 40% of the area as an industrial zone to employ the rural population and others,” said the official.

The authority hired the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to draft the master plan in June 202. For its part, SPA has already defined the land use for Noida’s expansion towards Bulandshahr, which the board has approved.

