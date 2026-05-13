NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has commenced preparations for land acquisition for New Noida, also known as Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), covering 37 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr.

The Authority has urged the government to deploy three tehsildars in the area to facilitate land acquisition. (HT Archive)

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“The land from 24 villages in Bulandshahr and 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar - will be acquired in the first phase through consent-based acquisition. The villages in Gautam Budh Nagar include Anandpur, Bel Akbarpur, Kot, Milak Khandera, Phoolpur and Sainthali, among others,” said Kranti Shekhar Singh officer on special duty of the Noida authority in a statement.

The villages in Bulandshahr include Birondi Fauladpur, Birondi Tajpur, Kokhabad, Kaithara, Kishanpur, Muradabad and Nawada, among others.

The Authority has urged the government to deploy three tehsildars in the area to facilitate land acquisition. “The Authority will soon make its temporary office in New Noida to facilitate the land acquisition process. The land acquisition process is likely to start next month,” said Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Census of India 2011, the DNGIR has a population of 151,778. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Census of India 2011, the DNGIR has a population of 151,778. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the development plan, the Authority will acquire land and compensate the landowners. Thereafter, it will develop infrastructure including roads, drainage systems, sewage networks, power supply and water pipelines. After this, industrial plots will be demarcated and allotted to companies, manufacturers and logistics firms, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the development plan, the Authority will acquire land and compensate the landowners. Thereafter, it will develop infrastructure including roads, drainage systems, sewage networks, power supply and water pipelines. After this, industrial plots will be demarcated and allotted to companies, manufacturers and logistics firms, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In April, the Authority fixed land acquisition rates for New Noida at ₹4,300 per sqm, matching the revised rates set by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) for the Noida International Airport project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, the Authority fixed land acquisition rates for New Noida at ₹4,300 per sqm, matching the revised rates set by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) for the Noida International Airport project. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An area measuring 209.11 square km across 84 villages was notified for the project on October 18, 2024. Of the 84 villages falling under the DNGIR, 63 are in Bulandshahr. The rest 21 are in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An area measuring 209.11 square km across 84 villages was notified for the project on October 18, 2024. Of the 84 villages falling under the DNGIR, 63 are in Bulandshahr. The rest 21 are in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The notified DNGIR area has been identified as one of the seven proposed investment regions in the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). This is a key investment area also considering its proximity to Noida and Ghaziabad, said officials, adding that the approximate distance from DNGIR to Ghaziabad is 24 km, to Noida 33 km and to Jewar 32 km.

The Authority plans to develop the area in four phases. Under the plan, 3,165 hectares will be acquired in Phase 1 by 2027; 3,798 hectares in Phase 2 by 2032; 5,908 hectares in Phase 3 by 2037; and 8,230 hectares in Phase 4 by 2041, said officials.

As part of the proposed land use, the Authority has earmarked 40% of the acquired land for industrial purposes, 13% for residential use, 18% for green and recreational areas, 4% for commercial activities, and 8% for public institutions, while the remaining to be used for other development projects. The project aims to create a modern industrial hub in the region.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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