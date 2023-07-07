Hey, Noida! What’s the craze with themed wonder parks?

The satellite city of Delhi, that is Noida, has recently got two new parks. While one delves into the past, the other showcases how to turn trash into treasure. Having become a selfie hotspot for visitors, the Ved Van Park and Waste to Wealth Wetland Park are attracting residents of Delhi-NCR in huge numbers.

With laser show as a highlight at Ved Van Park and the artistic sculptures of waste at Waste to Wealth Wetland Park in Noida, the residents are in for a scenic treat. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap)

Ved Van Park, Sector 78, Noida

The park has different zones named after Saptarishi of the Vedic age — Kashyap, Bharadvaja, Gautam, Atri, Vasishtha, Vishvamitra and Agastya. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap)

Ved Van Park is India’s first Vedic-themed park built on 12 acres that includes laser shows, wall paintings and sculptures featuring excerpts from the four Vedas: Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva . “To design the laser show, we consulted Sanskrit professors from Delhi University’s Hansraj College to ensure the literature and shlokas are factually correct... Our idea was to make people go back to our scriptures and learn about them through entertainment while marvelling at the wonders and immersive experience of Indian culture,” says Neelima Rana, architect of the park.

The laser show so far has witnessed a good turnout. “The show is witnessing a footfall of 500 people on weekdays and over 1,000 on weekends,” says Satyendra Tyagi, contractor of the park. Whereas the onlookers are in awe of the laser creations, “This show is a must see... We go all the way to Dubai to watch a light and sound show, but refuse to acknowledge the tech in our own backyard,” says Tejas Bharadwaj, a Noida-based lawyer.

Catch It Live

What: Laser Show

Where: Ved Van Park, Sector 78, Noida

When: Sunday to Saturday

Timing: 7.45pm to 8.20pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51 on the Blue Line

Waste To Wealth Wetland Park, Sector 54, Noida

The Waste to Wealth Wetland Park has several installations upcycled from scrap, and is open on all days of the week, from 9am to 8pm. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap)

Waste to Wealth Wetland Park in Noida’s Sector 54 is now where there was an old waste dump site. Spread over 22 acres, it has elevated viewpoints, water pond and an open-air theatre, too! Transforming the waste wetlands of the city to this scenic beauty, Mahendra Prakash, deputy director, Noida Authority adds, “Treated water, vegetation and public amenities have made the area a hub for the public tired of a concrete jungle.”

“I come here to train for shadow boxing amid Nature. When I need peace of mind, I visit alone and at other times, I come with my friends,” says Atul Yadav, resident of sector 63. Another resident, Rubina Sheikh from Sector 57, Noida adds, “The beauty of this place is quite scenic. My friends and I have actually seen it be built bit by bit and every new addition has added so much more to this park. Now, we don’t go to Hauz Khas Village or Lodhi Garden as we have a new place to gather for our dance reels (chuckles).”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

