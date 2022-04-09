NGT asks Noida authorities to report on encroachment of wetlands
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday formed a joint committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the Uttar Pradesh State Wetlands Authority and the district magistrate and asked them to file a report within two months on the encroachment of 117 water bodies and wetlands in Noida.
The green court also asked the committee to explain what is being done to conserve the water bodies in Noida.
The bench, headed by justice Sudhir Agarwal and justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, gave the order while hearing a petition filed by a resident regarding the lack of protection for wetlands in the city that can help revive groundwater levels. The petition also highlighted 117 water bodies that should be urgently protected in the district.
According to records, Gautam Budh Nagar is among 255 water-stressed districts in India.
“We have got to know that about 1,000 ponds with an area of 4.5sqkm (448,418 hectares) are being profiled by the district administration. However, the worst part is that the protectors of these natural resources are themselves encroaching upon the water bodies. A 1,140sqm pond in Dadri was used to build the municipality office, as mentioned in the revenue records. Similarly, there is no care for any water body in Noida. If preserved, these can be natural aquifers to recharge groundwater across Noida,” said Abhisht Gupta, the appellant.
According to the case details, of the 1,000 ponds being profiled in Gautam Budh Nagar, 474 ponds are in Dadri, 281 in Jewar, and 245 in Sadar (which covers part of Greater Noida, Noida, Dankaur and Bisrakh).
The petition said, “At present, the groundwater in the district is being over-exploited or is [at critical levels]. This is an immense strain on the limited water sources. In this regard, instead of protecting, managing and conserving the existing water bodies, along with appropriate efforts to setup new water bodies, the respondents have ignored the rampant encroachments and systematic destruction of the wetlands and water bodies.”
The petition added that the appellant had earlier also asked the UPPCB to look into the matter but there was no serious action by the respondents to conserve the water bodies. Later, a case was filed in the Allahabad high court as well, but the team was redirected to the NGT.
The NGT bench has set July 4 as the next date of hearing.
-
Punjab beat Bengal to enter U-25 cricket tournament quarterfinals
Qualifying for the quarterfinals, Punjab recorded a fine 55-run win over Bengal during the ongoing U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Batting first, Punjab scored 312 runs in 94.4 overs in their first innings. Ikjot Singh Thind, scored 75 runs off 128 balls, and Pukhraj Mann, scored 72 runs off 126 balls. Punjab in their second innings scored 233 in 106.5 overs.
-
Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana police commissioner
A 2001-batch IPS officer, Kaustubh Sharma, has been appointed the police commissioner of Ludhiana. Bhullar had taken charge as Ludhiana top cop on September 21, 2021. Sharma has previously served as IG, special task force, IG, organised crime control unit, IG Jalandhar Range, IG Faridkot Range. Ketan Baliram Patil, who was SSP, Ludhiana rural, has been transferred. He has been replaced by Deepak Hilori. Hilori was earlier deputed as SSP, Amritsar Rural.
-
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, discusses elections in Gujarat and HP
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, in New Delhi on Friday evening. Pilot reached Delhi after his visit to Ajmer where he had gone to attend the wedding of a Congress leader. Pilot had earlier met Rahul and Priyanka before assembly elections in Punjab in the first week of January.
-
Chandigarh MC commissioner carries out ‘on-foot’ visit to Sector 15
Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra conducted an on-foot visit to Sector 15 on Friday to take stock of ongoing development work and to hear the residents' grievances. This was the third 'on-foot' visit of the commissioner, along with a team of engineers. The commissioner was accompanied by area councillor Saurav Joshi, all superintending engineers and concerned executive engineers, junior engineers of the municipal corporation, office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.
-
Three held for duping man of ₹20 lakh in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly duping a man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of exchanging notes of larger denominations. The police recovered ₹25.50 lakh cash and a car from the three men, officials said on Friday. The three were presently residing in rented accommodations in high-rise societies in Greater Noida West. Arvind Kumar was known to the victim and acted as the middleman, police said.
