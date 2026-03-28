NGT issues notice over Loni fire deaths, flags lapses

Ghaziabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to all respondents over the death of seven individuals in a fire at a firecracker factory in Loni after an RTI reply by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) indicated that the factory lacked the required environmental clearances from UPPCB. The tribunal issued notices to all respondents: the State of Uttar Pradesh, UPPCB, the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, and three individuals. (HT archive)

NGT was hearing a petition which sought compensation, and was filed by Shakil Saifi and three others whose family members died in the fire in Loni’s Roop Nagar in September 2023.

In its March 25 order, uploaded on March 27, NGT stated that the applicants’ counsels relied upon a February 7 RTI reply by UPPCB, which indicated that “as per the said reply, the firecracker unit did not have the requisite environmental clearances from the UPPCB.”

“He (the counsel for applicants) has further referred to the RTI reply dated February 2, given by the office of the district magistrate in response to his RTI application dated January 16, 2026, and has submitted that the unit was not having the requisite license under the Explosives Act, 1884, and had no permission for running the firecracker manufacturing unit. He has also submitted that a representation dated November 29, 2025, was submitted to the district magistrate, Ghaziabad, but till now no compensation has been paid to the applicant,” the order stated.

Taking note, the tribunal issued notices to all respondents: the State of Uttar Pradesh, UPPCB, the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, and three individuals.

According to the petition, compensation is sought under sections 15 (relief, compensation, and restitution) and 17 (liability to pay relief or compensation in certain cases) of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The applicant also referred to an NGT order dated April 18, 2024, where environmental compensation was awarded in a similar matter.

According to the details submitted to the tribunal, the seven victims were identified as Shaeestaa, 37; Noori, 18; Geeta Devi, 30; Mahbeesh Khatoon, 49; and three minors (two girls and one boy).

The next hearing date is further scheduled for July 16.

HT had reported after the incident that the women were allegedly employed at the unit by certain private individuals.