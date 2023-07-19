Nine primary schools to remain shut in flood-affected localities of Ghaziabad’s Loni

In the wake of flooding in Tronica City and adjoining villages in Loni’s Ghaziabad, nine state primary government schools will remain closed until further notice, affecting approximately 1,000 to 1,200 students, officials said. The closure is in response to the breach in the Alipur embankment near the Yamuna floodplains on July 13, which was repaired on the night of July 15.

The list of schools includes the ones at Mirpur Hindu, Nauraspur, Ilaichipur, Khanpur Japti, Haqiqatpur, Badarpur, Naseeb Vihar and Dugrawali, all flood-affected areas.

“The suspension of classes aims to ensure the safety of students, and once the schools reopen, remedial classes will be conducted, and extra time will be given to cover the missed curriculum. The schools will resume operations once the sanitization and cleaning processes are completed,” said OP Yadav, district’s basic education officer.

“Once the schools reopen, assessments will be made to determine if any students have lost their books or bags due to the floods. Arrangements will be made to ensure that studies are not disrupted due to these circumstances. While the students remain at home, the teachers of these schools will continue their administrative duties,” Yadav added.

Additionally, two of the schools, Naseeb Vihar and Dugrawali, have been converted into shelters for flood-affected people, although no individuals have sought refuge there thus far, officials said, adding that the district administration has set up a total of six such shelters since last week.

The affected areas have experienced flooding with water levels reaching up to six feet, and efforts are underway to pump out the excess water. The floods have impacted an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 individuals, as well as approximately 1,000 hectares of agricultural land where various crops were cultivated.

