NMRC finalises agency for 2 key Metro projects

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said it has finalised Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the agency to construct two metro corridors – an 11.56-km stretch from Botanical Garden to Sector 142 and a 2.6-km extension from Depot to Boraki.

According to officials, both the projects will be developed in three years. (HT Archive)

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“The NMRC issued tenders in April to hire an agency for the development of two metro corridors. Nine agencies had shown interest in the two projects. L&T’s financial bids was the lowest among the applicants and hence it was selected. In a month, the agency will start the project work of two corridors,” Pradeep Yadav, general manager (projects) NMRC, said in a media statement.

According to officials, both the projects will be developed in three years.

The Botanical Garden–Sector 142 corridor, will span 11.56 km and cost ₹2,254.35 crore, officials said, adding that the corridor will include eight elevated stations - Botanical Garden, Sector 44, Sector 96 (Noida authority office), Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108 (police commissionerate), Sector 93, and Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 91, Noida.

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{{^usCountry}} The corridor is strategically significant, as it will directly connect Botanical Garden - a major interchange for the Blue Line and Magenta Line - with key sectors, and further improve the access towards Greater Noida and Jewar (which includes the Noida International Airport). This will also enable commuters to take the Metro for the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corridor is strategically significant, as it will directly connect Botanical Garden - a major interchange for the Blue Line and Magenta Line - with key sectors, and further improve the access towards Greater Noida and Jewar (which includes the Noida International Airport). This will also enable commuters to take the Metro for the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the shorter Depot–Boraki route, estimated to be built at a cost of ₹416 crore, will include two stations -- Junpat and Boraki.

This stretch assumes importance as it will link the proposed Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) at the Boraki village, which will also house an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and a railway passenger terminal, making the Metro extension crucial for seamless multimodal transport integration, officials said.

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At present, Aqua Line connects Noida’s Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida and records an average daily ridership of around 61811 passengers, as per June 2026 statistics.

The NMRC also plans to develop third route - 8.4 km from Sector 51, Noida to Greater Noida West’s Sector 4 comprising five stations. Last month, the central government’s Public Investment Board cleared this project. This project will take off once the Union Cabinet gives a final approval, said officials.

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