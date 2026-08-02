Noida: 5 held for theft, resale of e-commerce site’s 75-lakh goods

Noida police on Saturday arrested five suspects allegedly involved in stealing and illegally trading goods belonging to e-commerce companies, recovering stolen items worth approximately ₹75 lakh, police said.

Police said the suspects diverted goods by replacing products, marking deliveries as failed and reselling consignments. (Photo for representation)

The suspects include a 32-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, identified by police as the gang’s key operative, along with 26-year-old, 35-year-old and 23-year-old residents of Noida and a 20-year-old resident of Ghaziabad. Two of the suspects worked as pickup personnel for e-commerce companies, police said.

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Recovered items include protein supplements, shoes, clothing, electronic gadgets, hearing aids, blood pressure monitors, baby wipes and other products, officers added. “Following an internal investigation by one of the e-commerce companies, the matter was reported to the police... the suspects exploited the link between the seller point and the pickup hub, which became the source of the product diversion,” said Saad Miya Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Police said the suspects diverted goods by replacing products, marking deliveries as failed and reselling consignments.

A case has been registered under Sections 303(2) (theft), 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 316(3) and 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), 317(2) (receiving stolen property), 318(4) (cheating), 320 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.