Noida achieves 85% of daily target on day 1 of vaccination for people above 45 years

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar achieved almost 85% of its target on Thursday, with 8,583 people being inoculated out of the goal of 10,000 beneficiaries for the day across 88 booths. The district is to vaccinate at least 1.62 lakh people above the age of 45 years in the month.

District magistrate Suhas LY said: “We’ve already chalked out a micro plan to achieve this target on time. There is no need for a co-morbidity certificate for people aged between 45 and 59 years in the April vaccination drive. Although nearly 15% of the target was missed, we hope it will pick up pace in the coming days. We have already planned to increase the daily target to 10,000 for Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 3,500 for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, which will cover over 40,000 people in a week,” he said.

Suhas further said that the number of booths will also be increased to 120 in the coming days. “The daily vaccination per booth will also be doubled from 125 at present to 250. Our officials are repeatedly making appeals to all eligible citizens to get themselves registered to get their shots,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer (CMO), said that the number of vaccination booths will be increased in private hospitals as well. “In Thursday’s vaccination drive, the number of booths in private hospitals was 39, while there were 49 booths in government facilities. We are trying our level best to allot vaccination booths in hospitals in close to where beneficiaries live,” he said.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the in-charge of vaccination in the district, said that out of the 8,583 persons inoculated, as many as 3,240 were senior citizens while the remaining were in the age group of 45 to 59 years. “The Government Institute of Medical Sciences inoculated 410 persons while 180 were vaccinated at Sharda hospital,” he said.