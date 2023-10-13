News / Cities / Noida News / Noida airport: 70% work on runway complete, says NIAL

The NIAL officials said the runway work will be completed by March 2024 as the work is in full swing at the site

At least 70% work on the runway of Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar has been completed, said Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) officials on Friday, after conducting a site inspection led by the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary SP Goyal.

The construction site of the Noida International Airport in Jewar on Friday. (ANI)
The NIAL officials said the runway work will be completed by March 2024 as the work is in full swing at the site.

Senior IAS officer SP Goyal, who is also additional chief secretary of the state civil aviation department, conducted the site inspection along with all senior officials, including NIAL and Yamuna authority CEO Arun Vir Singh.

After the inspection, NIAL officials said 7,200 workers are working day and night to make sure the project gets completed by the scheduled deadline of September 29, 2024.

“We have assured senior officials that the airport project and the link road projects will be completed as per the terms of the agreement with the Zurich International AG, the Swiss company that is developing the project,” said Singh.

Goyal also inspected the construction of roads that are being built to provide connectivity from airport to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and other nearby roads. Goyal directed all agencies involved that the connectivity projects must be completed before the airport becomes functional next year.

The officials inspected the work on the air traffic control building, runway, and other areas of the airport in detail before directing that work be expedited at the site while ensuring all safety protocols.

“The ATC tower has a total eight floors of which six floors are complete and the remaining two floors will be completed by February 2024. The 30m high ATC tower was inspected by the team by using lift that reached till the sixth floor,” said Singh.

NIAL had finalised Zurich International AG to develop the airport on 5000 hectares. The Swiss company formed Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) as a special purpose vehicle to develop the airport. The YIAPL, on June 4, selected Tata Projects Limited as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor from among three companies. Tata Projects Limited,on June 24, started work on the greenfield airport after engaging Navkar Global Group for developing the runway and parking bay, said officials.

    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

