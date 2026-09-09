Noida airport to get third power feeder, 220kV line work expedited

The power supply network for Noida International Airport in Jewar will be strengthened with a third independent feeder, while work on a 220kV transmission line is also being expedited, officials aware of the matter said.

The airport currently receives power through a 33kV supply, which officials said is operating smoothly. (Hindustan Times)

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The airport currently receives power through a 33kV supply, which officials said is operating smoothly.

Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) managing director Ravish Gupta reviewed the power infrastructure during his visit to the airport on September 7. The review covered the existing supply system, its status, future requirements and measures to improve reliability as demand grows.

“Ensuring a reliable, continuous and quality power supply to Jewar International Airport is our highest priority. The electrical system will be kept under continuous monitoring and necessary maintenance will be carried out in a time-bound manner,” Gupta said.

Officials said no breakdown had been reported in the existing 33kV supply and field officials had been asked to maintain continuous surveillance and strengthen maintenance and safety arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} The additional feeder is being taken forward in coordination with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The additional feeder is being taken forward in coordination with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The existing 33kV supply is running smoothly, while work for the additional independent feeder is being taken forward in coordination with Yeida so that the airport has a stronger and more reliable power supply arrangement,” said PVVNL Noida zone chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain.

The progress of the 220kV transmission line being constructed through the transmission wing was also reviewed. Officials were directed to coordinate with the concerned transmission division and expedite the work.

“Strengthening the transmission network and creating an additional independent feeder are aimed at ensuring greater reliability and continuity of power supply to the airport,” Jain said.