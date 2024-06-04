 Noida authority, artistes, kids to celebrate environment day - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida authority, artistes, kids to celebrate environment day

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Jun 04, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Various activities including plays, drawing contests, kathak dance performances, among others, will be organised at the community centre of Sector 50 in Noida to mark the day

The Noida authority, in association with Meghdutam Rangmanch, a cultural hub, will organise a special event that will see artistes, children, and residents spreading awareness on conservation on June 5 -- the World Environment Day.

Around 80 children, up to 10 years, being treated at the Child PGI in Noida, have also been roped in for the main event on the World Environment Day. (HT Photo)
Various activities including plays, drawing contests, kathak dance performances, among others, will be organised at the community centre of Sector 50 in Noida to mark the day, officials said on Monday.

“We are planning to have a great event with around 400 guests …. Various programmes have been planned with ‘environment conservation’ as its theme,” said Anand Mohan, deputy director, horticulture department, Noida authority.

The programme will commence from 4pm on Wednesday, and various environment conservation related topics such as vertical gardens, rainwater harvesting, and plastic ban will be discussed, he added.

Residents will take part in the event as well as children from Sector 50 and 70x sectors, officials informed.

Around 80 children, up to 10 years, being treated at the Child PGI in Noida, have also been roped in for the main event on the World Environment Day, said Noida authority.

On Sunday, officials visited the children at Child PGI and gave them drawing sheets for making drawings related to environment conservation. Their creativity will be on public display on Wednesday as part of the event.

“We will give prizes to children who are participating despite being hospitalised. Their certificates/prizes will be delivered to them at the hospital,” said the official.

“There is a great enthusiasm among people as well as the children from Child PGI in Noida. On the day, the community practices that should be ideally taken up will be showcased through various acts and events,” said Vinod Agarwal, president, Meghdutam Rangmanch.

