32 illegal farmhouses razed in Yamuna River floodplain in Noida

The Noida authority demolished at least 32 farmhouses built illegally on the Yamuna River floodplains on Tuesday.

An unauthorised farmhouse is demolished on the Yamuna flooodplains in Sector 135 in Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority began the drive in the morning and razed these farmhouses near sector 135 in Nagla Nagli, Assadullapur, Chhaproli Bangar, and Dostpur Mangroli, among other places.

“In a joint effort by the work circle, the irrigation department, and the police, we liberated 110,000 sqm of floodplain. Our campaign against illegal farmhouses will continue following the law,” said Prasun Diwvedi, a Noida authority officer on special duty.

The floodplain land was freed by the authority’s 100 employees, who used three earthmovers and five dumpers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The drive was carried out in response to orders from Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari, who directed the land department to demolish all illegal structures, including farmhouses built along the Yamuna River.

The floodplain land was freed by the authority’s 100 employees, who used three earthmovers and five dumpers.

In May 2022, the authority demolished 130 farmhouses because they were built without the approved map. The authority has also advised farmhouse buyers not to purchase plots on the Yamuna floodplains because any structure is prohibited. According to the authority, at least 2,000 farmhouses were built on the flood plain flouting standards.

On May 20, 2013, the Nationa Green Tribunal directed local government bodies, including the Noida authority and administration, to create a Yamuna flood-free zone. However, the land mafias occupy the floodplain, and the demolition drive only targets a few farmhouses, according to farmers.

Meanwhile, farmers claimed that the authority harasses farmers during such demolition drives. “During their drive, the Noida authority should not damage the crops of those farmers doing organic farming or agricultural activities on the river flood plain. In every drive, the government destroys our crops and harasses the farmers,” said Lokesh Kumar, a farmer from Mangroli village.

Denying the farmers’ allegations, Maheshwari said, “We are carrying out the demolition drive according to the law and will do so in future, too,” said Maheshwari.

