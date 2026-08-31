Noida authority offers 34 Kiosks in Sector 18 and near GIP Mall

NOIDA: The Noida authority has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to apply for 34 kiosks that will be opened in Sector 18 and the area near GIP Mall in Sector 38A -- two of the city’s busiest commercial hubs, officials said on Sunday.

These kiosks will be allotted through e-auction for seven years, extendable by another three years, said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) in Noida authority. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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The opening will enable offering more options for food, retail and other businesses, said officials.

In a media statement, Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) in Noida authority, said, “The Authority is offering 19 kiosks near Gate No. 2 of GIP Mall in Sector 38A and 15 kiosks in Sector 18. These kiosks will be allotted through e-auction for seven years, extendable by another three years.”

Located in high-footfall areas and supported by facilities such as seating and parking, these kiosks are expected to add to the commercial activity and improve the visitor experience, said officials.

The Authority has decided to offer the kiosks to individual applicants after its earlier plan to lease all of them to a single private operator failed to draw suitable bidders, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} In Sector 38A, the 19 prefabricated kiosks, each measuring 10.80 sqm, have already been installed said officials. The Authority has planned the site as a themed commercial and food destination showcasing the cuisines and cultural diversity of different states, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Sector 38A, the 19 prefabricated kiosks, each measuring 10.80 sqm, have already been installed said officials. The Authority has planned the site as a themed commercial and food destination showcasing the cuisines and cultural diversity of different states, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the 19 kiosks, 11 have been earmarked for food businesses and eight for non-food businesses, they said.

In Sector 18, the Authority has set up 15 kiosks, each measuring 11.34 sqm, at different locations within the market. The site also features a 22ft by 13ft Delta Screen, six sculptures, 65 bollards and 24 seats, they added.

The Authority has proposed 12 kiosks for non-food businesses and three for food vending. The ratio can be changed during the licence period with the Authority’s approval.