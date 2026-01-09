Noida authority set to cancel allotment of nine industrial plots

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to cancel allotment of nine industrial plots in which the owners didn’t build a unit within the stipulated time. The Authority said that in view of the Uttar Pradesh government’s goal to have a 1 trillion dollar economy, the state government has asked the Noida authority to organise a monthly meeting to review current status of industrial plots. (HT Archive)

The Authority in a survey on January 6 found these plots, were lying vacant against the norms.

As per the rules, the owner has to build the structure and make the industrial unit functional within seven years.

“The process to cancel these nine plots has been initiated after the survey established the owners of these plots violated norms mentioned in the lease-deed. Earlier, the Authority had issued notices and also warned them of action if these plot owners do not comply with the rules,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (Noida authority) told HT.

On Tuesday (January 6), the Authority took a review of the industrial plots. It was found that nine plots were lying unused, and on 11 plots, construction had been done but the units were not functional as per the rules, said officials, adding that three other plots have been already cancelled over violations of norms in files.

“We have directed the industrial department to take possession of two out of the three plots because on one plot a court case is pending. We have also directed the industrial department to initiate action against the 9, and 11 plots as per the rules,” said Lokesh M.