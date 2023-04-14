Mega drive to raze illegal farmhouses on Yamuna riverbed to begin soon

The Noida authority is all set to start a mega demolition drive to raze illegally built farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains after completing all legal formalities as directed by the Allahabad high court.

The Noida authority has decided to begin a demolition drive to raze illegal farmhouses to free Yamuna flood plain. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 21, 2022 the Allahabad high court, in response to a petition, had directed the Noida authority to serve individual notices to farmhouses owners and address their grievances before demolition.

The Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said they have heard and resolved all applications filed by farmhouse owners paving the way for the demolition of illegal structures.

“Since we have resolved all applications filed by the farmhouse owners, as directed by the Allahabad high court, we will start the demolition drive soon. We have sought adequate police support for the drive and the Yamuna riverbed and floodplains will be rid of all kinds of illegal constructions. Once we get adequate police force and help from other agencies, our drive will begin,” said Maheshwari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority, in May 2022, demolished at least 130 farmhouses as these were built allegedly without map approval.It was this demolition that prompted nine owners of such properties to approach Allahabad high court. The owners informed the court that they were not served individual notices, nor given proper time to reply and be heard before the demolition, violating the natural justice provisions. The high court on June 21, 2022, directed the farmhouse owners to file applications before the Noida authority to give them a fair hearing and resolve the issues as per the law.

The first order on June 16, 2022, had directed the authority and other parties to maintain status quo for 20 days until the authority addresses the concerns of farmhouse owners. These nine petitioners also had raised a concern about unsigned public notices being put up outside the farmhouses before demolition drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As we have given them a hearing as per the law, the authority is ready to free up the riverbed. As per law, no structure can come up on a river bed,” said Maheshwari.

According to the authority, there are at least 2,000 farmhouses built on floodplains flouting norms.

“All farmhouses need to be demolished and the authority must file an FIR against all the building owners who dump waste into the river, thereby polluting groundwater and air as well,” Umesh Kumar a social activist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON