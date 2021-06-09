Noida: Bhangel elevated road project deadline now Dec 2022

Hit by Covid-19, the deadline for the construction of the Bhangel elevated road has been pushed back till the end of next year.

The UP Bridge corporation, the state agency building this road, had started work on June 8, 2020, with a deadline of December 2022, said officials. Once completed, the 5.5 km six-lane road could save 30 minutes between Noida and Greater Noida, and avoid congestion at Barola and Bhangel villages.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida Authority chief general manager Rajiv Tyagi and other senior officials inspected the project on Tuesday.

“Work got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. So far 42% of the work is complete,” said Rajiv Tyagi chief general manager of the Noida authority, which is spending ₹467 crore on the project. “It was supposed to be completed by the end of 2021. Now it will be completed by end of 2022.”

“We are mindful of not causing pollution and are sprinkling water regularly and also following all Covid safety protocols for the safety of our workers,” said Tyagi.

The Bhangel elevated road will ease traffic pangs at Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road that cuts Noida and Greater Noida into two parts. DSC road begins from Delhi-Noida border and ends at Dadri town that is located on GT road. The Noida authority is building the elevated stretch to make the thousands of commuters, who travel from Delhi to offices in city’s Phase-II industrial areas do not face traffic congestion. This project will immensely benefit the residents of sector 40, 49, 46, 47, 48, 71, 81, 82, 85 and 89 among others.