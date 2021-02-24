Noida cancels allotment of 300 commercial properties due to financial dues

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it cancelled the allotments of around 700 shops located in the city’s commercial spacesfor not paying rent for the last many years.

The Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari directed shops to vacate the space immediately. She directed the authortiy’s accounts department to gather all details and upload it on their website.

“We will soon start a drive to evict them and free the government property of those, who are defaulting on the payment of the rents of their respective commercial space in the prime areas across the city,” said Indu Prakash Singh officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Since the 1980s, the authority allotted commercial spaces in multiple sectors on monthly rent. In 2019, the authority audit found pending rent to the tune of ₹100 crore from over 750 establishments. Since then, the authority issued notices to defaulters to pay their dues. Officials said many were yet to comply.

“Some approached the Allahabad high court for relief on many grounds. Unless there is a court order, we will evict them. But we are yet to fix a deadline for this,” said Singh.

According to the authority, 104 shops in sector 31, 458 in sector 62 and 226 in sector 110 had defaulted.

“Our teams will go to the site daily, click a picture to ascertain if these spaces are being used or not. If these are still being used then we will vacate and process of recovery will be started,” said Singh.