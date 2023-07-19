Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari transferred out, will be Agra divisional commissioner

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, after four years on the job.

UP cadre IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari was appointed Noida chief executive officer four years ago (HT File Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

Kanpur divisional commissioner Lokesh M, who is an IAS officer of 2005 batch, will be the new CEO of the Noida authority.

The move comes two weeks after ₹3.9 crore was fraudulently transferred by an alleged con man from the authority’s account, using fake documents.

The UP government called it a “routine” transfer as she has been appointed as Agra divisional commissioner.

The commissioner for Agra, Amit Gupta, has been appointed as Kanpur commissioner.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari to Agra as division commissioner in a routine transfer. Agra division commissioner Amit Gupta will replace Kanpur commissioner Lokesh M, who will be joining the Noida authority. There are no other changes in the postings in the state as yet,” SP Goyal, additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, said.

On being asked if there was any reason for the transfer, as Kanpur commissioner Lokesh M joined his post only in June from Saharanpur, he said: “No, it is a routine affair. It happens that officers at times get transferred in a month too.”

The UP government had on July 14, 2019 appointed 2003 IAS officer Maheshwari as CEO of the Noida authority. Before becoming Noida CEO in 2019, she was district magistrate of neighbouring Ghaziabad district.

New CEO Lokesh M is likely to visit Lucknow on Thursday and expected to join the Noida authority on Friday.

