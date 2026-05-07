Noida Child PGI launches infection control courses

NOIDA: The Postgraduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida has launched certificate courses in infection prevention and control for doctors and nurses, in collaboration with the Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), officials said on Wednesday.

The initiative, announced on the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day (May 5), aims to boost structured training in infection control across healthcare settings at a time when hospitals are placing renewed emphasis on patient safety and standardised clinical practices. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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The initiative, announced on the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day (May 5), aims to boost structured training in infection control across healthcare settings at a time when hospitals are placing renewed emphasis on patient safety and standardised clinical practices.

According to officials, two separate programmes - a certificate course in infection control for doctors and another for nurses - will be offered as three-month hybrid courses. These will combine online self-paced modules with live expert sessions and hands-on practical training.

“These courses are designed to strengthen infection prevention practices and improve clinical competencies among healthcare professionals. There is a clear need for structured and consistent training in infection control, particularly in light of recent public health experiences,” said Prof (Dr) Arun Kumar Singh, director of PGICH, Noida in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the courses will be open to healthcare practitioners beyond the institute, including staff from other hospitals and organisations, on a payment basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the courses will be open to healthcare practitioners beyond the institute, including staff from other hospitals and organisations, on a payment basis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hospital officials said details regarding enrolment and schedules are expected to be released soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hospital officials said details regarding enrolment and schedules are expected to be released soon. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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