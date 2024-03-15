Noida: Class 12 girl falls to death from 18th floor flat while watering plants

An 18-year-old girl fell from the 18th floor of a building in Noida Extension and died, the police said on Thursday. The girl fell off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a group housing society in a case of accidental death, as per preliminary investigation. A class 12 girl fell from the 18th floor in Noida Extension (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The girl, who was a student of Class 12, was watering plants on the balcony of the high-rise building apartment when the incident happened, said the authorities.

A police spokesperson told PTI, “The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisrakh police station area.”

When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot for inspection and further legal proceedings were initiated, the spokesperson further said.

A senior officer told PTI that the girl, whose parents are teachers, had recently got the results of her last examinations in the school and had cleared it successfully. "It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony," the officer said.

This incident was reported shortly after a Class 7 student died allegedly after he jumped off the 22nd-floor of his building in a nearby society in a suspected case of suicide due to exam pressure.

It was reported that the 14-year-old boy had recently appeared for his annual exams and the results were due on Thursday. The alleged suicide case took place at around 5.30 pm at the Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh, said police officials.

