Noida to install around 2500 CCTV cameras to ensure safety to residents

NOIDA: To ensure better security of residents, the Noida authority has decided to put the entire city under electronic-surveillance by installing at least 2,500 CCTV cameras under its safe city project. Once installed, the authority will hand over the electronic-surveillance project to police through a control room to be set up in Sector 94. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Once installed, the authority will hand over the project to police through a control room to be set up in Sector 94, will monitor activities in this industrial town and streamline law and order, said the authority’s officials on Thursday.

“We have identified at least 562 sites, where the CCTV cameras will be installed to keep every nook and corner of Noida under E-surveillance,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“The objective is to ensure safety to the citizens. We have a target to install at least 2,500 CCTV cameras across the city and keep monitoring the city with the help of the control room that will be set up in sector 94,” the CEO added.

The authority has approved a budget of ₹212 crore for the “Safe City” project under which it will streamline the law and order of this city.

“The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT, Delhi) and the traffic cell of Noida has also vetted the ₹212 crore budget, paving way for the tender to be issued. All the formalities have been completed and now the tender will be issued to invite the applications from interested agencies, who want to come forward to work on this project. As per the rules one agency will be finalised and then the work on this project will be issued any time soon,” said another Noida authority official.

The authority hopes that in next two months the work will begin at the site and it will start functioning in another 12 months, said officials, adding that once this project is executed it will be handed over to the Noida police that will control the crime with the help of these cameras.

Under the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), the authority and traffic police in January, 2022 had planned to streamline the traffic management in the city, and offered smooth passage to commuters through tough enforcement, said officials.

It installed 1,065 cameras on 84 traffic intersections to keep all roads under E-surveillance through its control room located in Sector 94. Now, with the help of the ITMS, the police issued E-challan in cases, where commuter violates traffic rules.

At the same place the police will build another control room and integrate the safe city cameras.

“The ITMS improved the traffic management and now under the safe city the authority will help improve law and order. If any crime incident occurs in any area, with the help of camera footage solving or prevention of crime will be easier,” said officials of Noida authority.