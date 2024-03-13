Noida: Auxiliary polling booths to come up in 22 places where voter count exceeds 1,525

As many as 22 auxiliary polling booths will be set up additionally in Noida and Dadri constituencies of Gautam Budh Nagar district as the number of voters permitted per booth ((1,525) is more at these 22 places, district officials said on Wednesday. The district administration has decided to set up auxiliary polling booths in 22 places where the voter count per booth has exceeded 1,525. (HT Photo)

They said the additional booths of different capacities will be set up in the same building where the main booth is located.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who is also the chief electoral officer, said, “In an attempt to facilitate more voting in the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration has decided to set up auxiliary polling booths in 22 places where the voter count per booth has exceeded 1,525. These will be coming up in the same building/premises where the main booth is situated.”

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), priority should be to set up additional polling booths in the same building where the main booth is located. In case of no space is available, the auxillary booth should be set up in the same compound in a temporary facility. In case of no space in the same compound, it can be set up within 200 metres of the main booth, informed officials.

“As many as 22 polling booths have crossed the per booth capacity of 1,525 voters and thus, auxiliary polling booths have to be set up in those places. The additional polling booths that have to be set up have been approved by the ECI,” said an official from the Gautam Budh Nagar collectorate.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration will set up 1,804 polling booths.

Seven additional polling booths -- in Sector 78 The Manthan School, Kidzee PreSchool Sector 116, community centre Sector 72, Our Little Wonder Sector 116, community centre Sector 122, club house Prateek Laurel Sector 120 and club house Jaypee Wish Town Sector 128 -- will be set up in Noida constituency.

Fifteen additional polling booths will come up in Dadri constituency -- at Kidzee Playschool Gaur City, Palm Olympia club house, four booths in SKS World School Sector 16, Janta Inter College Roza Yakubpur, club house Supertech Ecovillage 1, St. John School Sector 2, Primary School Aimnabad, Primary School Khodna Kalan, Primary School Khodna Khurd, GD Goenka International School Greater Noida West, club house Paramount Golf Foreste, and Shiv Nadar Public School Sector 168, said officials.