Noida climbs the ‘Swachhta’ ladder, ranks no 4 in cleanliness survey

Noida bagged the fourth spot in the list of cleanest cities having a population between a 100,000 and a million in the Swachh Survekshan 2021--the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), in coordination with the Quality Council of India, under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). The results of the survey were announced on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a significant improvement from last year when the city bagged the 25th position. The city was adjudged 150 in 2019 and it secured the 324th rank in 2018.

As many as 4,320 cities took part in the cleanliness survey, of which 342 cities were conferred with some star rating. In a statement issued earlier, MoHUA said the sixth edition of the Swachh Survekshan survey has become the “world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.”

The city has received a 5-star in a survey on garbage free cities (GFC). Earlier, in June 2020, Noida got a 3-star rating in the same category. A 7-star is the highest rating conferred to a city with the best waste management practices. However, no city has achieved the 7-star rating so far, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a significant improvement for the city. We took multiple measures to improve the cleanliness of the city-- from door-to-door waste collection to segregation and then remediation of waste. We have taken care of the legacy waste and also developed the mechanism to handle the daily waste produced in the city,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.

In the last three years, 300 new toilets have been constructed in the slums of the city. Pink restrooms for women and dedicated restrooms for transgenders have been put in place to discourage open defecation, said officials.

The authority attributed the improvement in the Swachh survey index to the work it has done on all fronts, especially setting up treatment plants for treating construction and demolition waste. It has got at least 50 small and big drains, which get choked with filth and plastic waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have a huge challenge in keeping Noida clean since there are many new industries here and there is a lot of activity happening in the real estate sector, which produces a lot of construction waste. We set up a plant in Sector 80 to collect the waste from source and recycle the same at the plant. We installed bamboo net in drains to trap the plastic waste and make sure the treated water flows into drains,” said Maheshwari.

Noida has around 165 sectors and 65 villages, which produce 900 metric tonne of waste daily. From 2018, the Noida authority started collecting door-to-door waste with the help of 250 vehicles and 21 compact machines, which help crush waste for its easy transportation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly 69 community toilets, 150 public toilets, 16 pink toilets and 119 urinals were built by the authority in the city in the last three years to discourage people from defecating in the open, said officials.

It distributed 21,000 home composting kits, installed 3,000 dustbins at different sites, and focused on reducing, reusing, and recycling waste. A bio-remediation plant spread over 20,000 hectares was also set up at Mubarakpur in Sector 145 to treat waste.

“We are happy that Noida received the top rank in this survey but it needs to work on many fronts such as water conservation, cleaning of drains and improve treatment of the waste water going into the drains,” said N P Singh, president of Gautam Budh Nagar district development RWAs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}