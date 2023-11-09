Noida cop faces probe over YouTube music video

An inspector posted as the station house officer of the Sector 126 police station was sent to police lines by the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate after a music video purportedly starring him went viral on social media websites on Thursday, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Taking cognizance of the video, Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Lakshmi Singh ordered a departmental enquiry into the matter on Thursday, investigators said. (Representational image)

Taking cognizance of the video, Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Lakshmi Singh ordered a departmental enquiry into the matter on Thursday, they said.

The nearly five-minute-long video featuring the officer, identified as inspector Ajay Singh Chahar, was released on YouTube four days ago. The video has several scenes. One shows Chahar seated at his desk in his official uniform, working. Another shows him taking a call on his mobile phone. In another scene, he steps out of a vehicle and seemingly gives orders to another man dressed in police uniform, purportedly playing the character of another policeman. The scenes are set to background music and songs.

“Rules and guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh police prohibit officers from appearing in such videos in uniform. They are also not allowed to undertake any such activities without formal permission. The charge of station house officer has been taken from Chahar immediately, and he has been posted to police lines for breaching professional duty,” said Anand Kulkarni, additional commissioner of police (law and order).

“A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the officer. Chahar’s statement on his appearance in the video is likely to be recorded based on which further action will be taken,” he added.

Chahar did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking comment.

