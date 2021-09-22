Noida: Day after anti-encroachment drive, illegal vendors back at Brahmaputra Market

A day after the Noida authority carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Sector 29’s Brahmaputra Market, illegal vendors who were removed from the spot returned on Wednesday and transacted business.

The Noida authority carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday after several complaints from residents of Arun Vihar, which comprises wards in sectors 29 and 37. Members of Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (AVRWA) said that the authority’s move on Tuesday seemed nothing less than an eyewash.

“This is not the first time that this has happened. We have been living here for the past 30 years; we have lost count of the number of times the vendors have come back hours after an anti-encroachment drive. The Noida authority needs to take strict action so that the vendors do not encroach the market and conveniently shift to the new vending zone that has been created for them in the area,” said Colonel (retired) IP Singh, chairman of AVRWA.

Brahmaputra Market is one of the oldest and popular market complexes in Noida. According to officials of the Noida authority, the illegal vendors here have been asked to shift to a separate vending zone that has been created nearby but the vendors resisted the move.

Before carrying out the drive on Tuesday, authority officials made public announcement in the market asking licensed vendors to shift to the vending zone created near the post office along the T-junction of the Ambedkar Market in Sector 37.

“We have taken note of the matter and will take strict action against the vendors who violated our orders and again encroached upon the public place in the market,” said Indu Prakash Singh, Noida authority’s officer on special duty.

SK Gupta, president of Rehri Patri Sanchalak Welfare Association, said vendors who have licence are under the impression that they are allowed to conduct operations at the Brahmaputra Market.

“The vendors at the Brahmaputra Market have been given licences by the Noida Authority to shift to the vending zone. However, after a survey of the market, we have found that the vendors are under the impression that they are allowed to continue operating from the Brahmaputra Market. We will inform them and try to resolve the matter,” said Gupta.