Noida: Discom installs energy meters at power sub-stations to check theft
Noida: Discom installs energy meters at power sub-stations to check theft

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Noida: Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) -- the power distribution company in Noida -- has installed energy meters on feeders at all power sub-stations to prevent power theft in the region. The energy meters provide actual figures of the electricity supplied to the people -- officially consumed and line losses -- said officials on Saturday.

With the help of these energy meters, the discom is identifying areas where power theft and line loss incidents are the maximum, said Virendra Nath Singh, chief engineer of PVVNL, Noida divisional.

“These energy meters give actual details of the power supply with respect to the power consumed by the bona fide consumers. We have found that in many rural and semi-urban areas like Baraula, Salarpur, Hindon Vihar, Gejha, Bhangel, Sarfabad, Jhundpura, Nayabans, and Nithari the power consumption is less than the figures in energy meters of the feeders concerned. The difference in the figures is mainly due to power theft. To check the pilferage, we will initiate a massive crackdown on power theft incidents in these areas soon,” Singh said.

He also said that the discom has decided to inspect meters of heavy-load connections regularly. “Out of the total 76 feeders in urban areas, we have identified 66 from where line loss of over 50% is being reported. Prima facie, it appears power theft is the main reason behind this, amounting to aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss. We have started checking heavy-load meters in areas where electricity is being supplied through these 66 feeders,” Singh added.

Stating that the overall line losses in Noida is around 18%, Singh said that the city is one of the biggest revenue generating areas in Uttar Pradesh. “On the basis of a survey conducted by a private agency, officials of the Uttar Pradesh power department said that 66 feeders in urban areas and 43 in rural areas have been identified as feeders prone to heavier line losses. The crackdown on power thieves will certainly bring down the power loss to less than 15% in these areas in two months,” he said.

